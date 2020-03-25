Why Air Industries Group (AIRI) Stock Gained Sharply Today

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $1.07, the shares have already added 0.26 points (32.1% higher) from its previous close of $0.81. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 154912 contracts so far this session. AIRI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 270.38 thousand shares, but with a 22.44 million float and a -0.36% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AIRI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 133.64% from where the AIRI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.3598 over a week and tumble down $-0.29 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.36, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/01/20. The recent low of $0.6 stood for a -68.15% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.69 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Air Industries Group, the two-week RSI stands at 48.68. This figure suggests that AIRI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AIRI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 34.28% at this stage. This figure means that AIRI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Air Industries Group (AIRI) would settle between $0.8581/share to $0.9061/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.7139 mark, then the market for Air Industries Group becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.6177 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0166. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at ROTH Capital, assumed coverage of AIRI assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on August 31.

AIRI equity has an average rating of 1, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AIRI stock price is currently trading at 16.2X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.9. Air Industries Group current P/B ratio of 2.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.1.

Air Industries Group (AIRI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 27.8% to hit $14.2 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 19.7% from $46.31 million to a noteworthy $55.44 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Air Industries Group is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 111.1% to hit $0.01 per share. For the fiscal year, AIRI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 84.6% to hit $-0.04 per share.