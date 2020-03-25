What May Have Pushed Camping Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Up 4.11% Today

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) is 1.16 points higher today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has climbed by nearly 4.11% to $29.38 from its previous close of $28.22. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 7301311 contracts so far this session. BSX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 10.42 million shares, but with a 1.39 billion float and a -1.98% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BSX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $49.87 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 69.74% from where the BSX share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Boston Scientific Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 38.57. This figure suggests that BSX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BSX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 25.75% at this stage. This figure means that BSX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) would settle between $28.98/share to $29.73/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $27.12 mark, then the market for Boston Scientific Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $26.01 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.6. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup, assumed coverage of BSX assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on March 05. Goldman, analysts launched coverage of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 13. Analysts at BTIG Research, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to February 06.

BSX equity has an average rating of 1.61, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 24 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 22 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 22 analysts rated Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BSX stock price is currently trading at 14.09X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 25.1. Boston Scientific Corporation current P/B ratio of 2.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.3.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 9.4% to hit $2.73 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 8.7% from $10.73 billion to a noteworthy $11.67 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 5.7% to hit $0.37 per share. For the fiscal year, BSX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 6.3% to hit $1.68 per share.