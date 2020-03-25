Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR): Why It Jumped 9.52% Today, And What Comes Next

Big changes are happening at Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 9.52% or (3.89 points) to $44.72 from its previous close of $40.83. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 446346 contracts so far this session. LAMR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 687.12 thousand shares, but with a 85.4 million float and a -16.07% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LAMR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $92.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 106.46% from where the LAMR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR), the company witnessed their stock rise $3.75 over a week and tumble down $-42.69 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $96.82, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/21/20. The recent low of $30.89 stood for a -53.82% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.6 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT), the two-week RSI stands at 34.61. This figure suggests that LAMR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LAMR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.14% at this stage. This figure means that LAMR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) would settle between $43.35/share to $45.87/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $36.21 mark, then the market for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $31.59 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -6.02. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup raised their recommendation on shares of LAMR from Sell to Neutral in their opinion released on March 25. Imperial Capital analysts bumped their rating on Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) stock from In-line to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 10. Analysts at Imperial Capital are sticking to their In-line stance. However, on February 13, they lifted price target for these shares to $91 from $86.

LAMR equity has an average rating of 3.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LAMR stock price is currently trading at 9.82X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 53.9. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) current P/B ratio of 3.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.9.