How Far Phillips 66 (PSX) Will Rise Today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stock today? Its price is jumping 4.7 points, trading at $50.28 levels, and is up 10.31% from its previous close of $45.58. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2154627 contracts so far this session. PSX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.02 million shares, but with a 0.44 billion float and a -2.34% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PSX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $107.88 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 114.56% from where the PSX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), the company witnessed their stock rise $6.06 over a week and tumble down $-31.3 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $119.92, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/11/19. The recent low of $40.04 stood for a -58.07% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.53 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Phillips 66, the two-week RSI stands at 37.14. This figure suggests that PSX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PSX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 17.06% at this stage. This figure means that PSX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Phillips 66 (PSX) would settle between $47.13/share to $48.68/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $43.21 mark, then the market for Phillips 66 becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $40.85 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.43. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley raised their recommendation on shares of PSX from Equal-Weight to Overweight in their opinion released on March 16. Credit Suisse analysts bumped their rating on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stock from Neutral to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 09. Analysts at Cowen are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on February 03, they lifted price target for these shares to $115 from $127.

PSX equity has an average rating of 2.1, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 16 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 16 analysts rated Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PSX stock price is currently trading at 4.94X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 5.7. Phillips 66 current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.6.

Phillips 66 (PSX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -4.5% to hit $22.59 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -8.4% from $109.56 billion to a noteworthy $100.4 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Phillips 66 is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 167.5% to hit $1.07 per share. For the fiscal year, PSX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -1.5% to hit $7.93 per share.