Barnes Group Inc. (B) Up 15.56%: Why This Stock Is Lively Today

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 15.56% or (5.35 points) to $39.74 from its previous close of $34.39. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 109557 contracts so far this session. B shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 218.35 thousand shares, but with a 46.52 million float and a -10% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for B stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $65.71 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 65.35% from where the B share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.53 over a week and tumble down $-17.77 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $68.6, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/21/20. The recent low of $30.22 stood for a -42.07% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.6 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Barnes Group Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.87. This figure suggests that B stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current B readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 20.98% at this stage. This figure means that B share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Barnes Group Inc. (B) would settle between $36.34/share to $38.3/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $31.68 mark, then the market for Barnes Group Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $28.98 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.83. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS raised their recommendation on shares of B from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on January 15. SunTrust analysts bumped their rating on Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) stock from Sell to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 08. Analysts at SunTrust lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Hold recommendation, in a research note that dated back to June 14.

B equity has an average rating of 2.14, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, B stock price is currently trading at 9.89X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.8. Barnes Group Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.8.

Barnes Group Inc. (B)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -7.6% to hit $345430, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -4.9% from $1.49 billion to a noteworthy $1.42 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Barnes Group Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -12.7% to hit $0.62 per share. For the fiscal year, B’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -6.5% to hit $3 per share.