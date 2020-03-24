Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) Stock Was Up 17.86 Percent Today. Here’s Why.

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) stock? Its price is jumping 0.6 points, trading at $3.96 levels, and is up 17.86% from its previous close of $3.36. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 156523 contracts so far this session. WRTC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 331 thousand shares, but with a 12.06 million float and a -13.4% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WRTC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8.38 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 111.62% from where the WRTC share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Wrap Technologies, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 34.44. This figure suggests that WRTC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WRTC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 8.71% at this stage. This figure means that WRTC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) would settle between $3.57/share to $3.78/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.2 mark, then the market for Wrap Technologies, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.04 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.37. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Northland Capital raised their recommendation on shares of WRTC from Market Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on March 24. Ladenburg Thalmann, analysts launched coverage of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 29. Analysts at Northland Capital, made their first call for the equity with a Market Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 20.

WRTC equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WRTC stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.7. Wrap Technologies, Inc. current P/B ratio of 5.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.6.