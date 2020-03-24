Why ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) shares are suddenly exploding 44.62% today

What just happened? ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) stock value has climbed by nearly 44.62% or (1.03 points) to $3.34 from its previous close of $2.31. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 169467 contracts so far this session. THMO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 64.04 million shares, but with a 3.87 million float and a -3.75% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for THMO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 124.55% from where the THMO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.82 over a week and tumble down $-1.16 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/27/19. The recent low of $1.63 stood for a -52.28% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.76 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 49.81. This figure suggests that THMO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current THMO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 33.84% at this stage. This figure means that THMO share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) would settle between $2.78/share to $3.26/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.91 mark, then the market for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.52 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.15. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright, assumed coverage of THMO assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on May 23. Maxim Group analysts have lowered their rating of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 22. Analysts at Maxim Group are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on November 17, they lifted price target for these shares to $1 from $7.

THMO equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, THMO stock price is currently trading at 77X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 22.5. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 163.8% to hit $7.09 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 90.4% from $9.67 million to a noteworthy $18.42 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 105% to hit $0.05 per share. For the fiscal year, THMO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 84.7% to hit $-0.55 per share.