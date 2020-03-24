Why Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Are 18.43% Higher Today

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $15.36, the shares have already added 2.39 points (18.43% higher) from its previous close of $12.97. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 5103543 contracts so far this session. SPCE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 20.16 million shares, but with a 53.69 million float and a 8.9% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SPCE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $31.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 106.18% from where the SPCE share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 44.08. This figure suggests that SPCE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SPCE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 24.77% at this stage. This figure means that SPCE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) would settle between $13.87/share to $14.77/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $11.54 mark, then the market for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $10.11 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.48. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley raised their recommendation on shares of SPCE from Equal-Weight to Overweight in their opinion released on March 24. Morgan Stanley analysts have lowered their rating of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 27. Analysts at Credit Suisse lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 27.

SPCE equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SPCE stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.2. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 5.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.7.