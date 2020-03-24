Why Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Shares Are Rising 14.14 Percent Today

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $2.26, the shares have already added 0.28 points (14.14% higher) from its previous close of $1.98. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1395561 contracts so far this session. MTDR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 5.6 million shares, but with a 0 million float and a 13.14% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MTDR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $11.38 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 403.54% from where the MTDR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.805 over a week and tumble down $-8.635 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $22.25, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/23/19. The recent low of $1.11 stood for a -89.84% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 3.17 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Matador Resources Company, the two-week RSI stands at 23.36. This figure suggests that MTDR stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MTDR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 9.88% at this stage. This figure means that MTDR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Matador Resources Company (MTDR) would settle between $2.1733/share to $2.3667/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.6633 mark, then the market for Matador Resources Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.3467 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.1422. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stephens lowered their recommendation on shares of MTDR from Overweight to Equal-Weight in their opinion released on March 20. Raymond James analysts have lowered their rating of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 17. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets lowered the stock to a Market Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 16.

MTDR equity has an average rating of 1.95, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MTDR stock price is currently trading at 1.98X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 2.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 70. Matador Resources Company current P/B ratio of 0.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.5.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 52.1% to hit $264570, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 25.7% from $892330 to a noteworthy $1.12 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Matador Resources Company is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -26.3% to hit $0.14 per share. For the fiscal year, MTDR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -52.5% to hit $0.57 per share.