Why Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) Shares Are Rising 18.64 Percent Today

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $0.7, the shares have already added 0.11 points (18.64% higher) from its previous close of $0.59. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 160330 contracts so far this session. HBP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 27.83 million shares, but with a 17.9 million float and a -21.33% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HBP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8.1 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1057.14% from where the HBP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.15 over a week and tumble down $-0.4801 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.09, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/28/19. The recent low of $0.493 stood for a -77.35% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.05 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Huttig Building Products, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 35.59. This figure suggests that HBP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HBP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 9.41% at this stage. This figure means that HBP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) would settle between $0.6957/share to $0.8013/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.4887 mark, then the market for Huttig Building Products, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.3873 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.1097. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Singular Research, assumed coverage of HBP assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on November 27.

Moving on, HBP stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14. Huttig Building Products, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.1.