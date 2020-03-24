Why GEE Group, Inc. (JOB)’s Stock Is Melting Up 16.11% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) stock? Its price is jumping 0.04 points, trading at $0.26 levels, and is up 16.11% from its previous close of $0.22. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 105480 contracts so far this session. JOB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 80.78 million shares, but with a 10.26 million float and a 5.86% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for JOB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 284.62% from where the JOB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.1124 over a week and tumble down $-0.0524 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $1.66, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/04/19. The recent low of $0.17 stood for a -84.46% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 3.21 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for GEE Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 45.88. This figure suggests that JOB stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current JOB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 46.89% at this stage. This figure means that JOB share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) would settle between $0.2876/share to $0.3529/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.1642 mark, then the market for GEE Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.1061 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.0186. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group lifted target price for shares of JOB but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on October 10. The price target has been raised from $10 to $8. Maxim Group analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on October 31. The target price has been raised from $11 to $9. Analysts at ROTH Capital are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on January 06, they lifted price target for these shares to $12 from $14.

JOB equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, JOB stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 15.4. GEE Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.5.