What’s unusual with Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) stock today? Its price is jumping 13.96 points, trading at $92.71 levels, and is up 17.73% from its previous close of $78.75. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 286722 contracts so far this session. AVY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 636.32 thousand shares, but with a 82.75 million float and a -18.82% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AVY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $135.11 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 45.73% from where the AVY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-15.91 over a week and tumble down $-30.72 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $141.09, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/02/20. The recent low of $76.96 stood for a -34.29% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.09 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Avery Dennison Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 38.04. This figure suggests that AVY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AVY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 14.39% at this stage. This figure means that AVY share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) would settle between $86.92/share to $95.08/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $73.77 mark, then the market for Avery Dennison Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $68.79 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -11.31. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Loop Capital raised their recommendation on shares of AVY from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 20. Argus, analysts launched coverage of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) stock with a Hold recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 07. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, made their first call for the equity with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 17.

AVY equity has an average rating of 2.54, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AVY stock price is currently trading at 10.41X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 22.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.2. Avery Dennison Corporation current P/B ratio of 5.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.1.