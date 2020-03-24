This is why Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) share price is gaining 19.94% today

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) is 0.66 points higher today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has climbed by nearly 19.94% to $3.97 from its previous close of $3.31. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 72120 contracts so far this session. ARCO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 679.72 thousand shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a -21.19% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ARCO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9.8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 146.85% from where the ARCO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.35 over a week and tumble down $-2.55 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $8.41, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/27/19. The recent low of $3.07 stood for a -52.77% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.77 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 35.61. This figure suggests that ARCO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ARCO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.6% at this stage. This figure means that ARCO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) would settle between $3.57/share to $3.84/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.11 mark, then the market for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.92 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.17. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill raised their recommendation on shares of ARCO from Underperform to Buy in their opinion released on October 21. JP Morgan, analysts launched coverage of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on July 10. Analysts at BofA/Merrill lowered the stock to a Underperform call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 22.

ARCO equity has an average rating of 41.802e, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 145 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 111 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 34 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 242 analysts rated Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) as a buy or a strong buy while 210 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ARCO stock price is currently trading at 6.69X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.