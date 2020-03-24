The real reason why Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) climbed 17.45% today

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 17.45% or (7.48 points) to $50.35 from its previous close of $42.87. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1995741 contracts so far this session. COF shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.31 million shares, but with a 0.45 billion float and a -22.69% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for COF stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $107.94 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 114.38% from where the COF share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Capital One Financial Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 31.79. This figure suggests that COF stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current COF readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.39% at this stage. This figure means that COF share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) would settle between $44.53/share to $46.19/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $41.62 mark, then the market for Capital One Financial Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $40.37 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -6.8. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Nomura raised their recommendation on shares of COF from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 20. UBS analysts have lowered their rating of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 07. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on October 25, they lifted price target for these shares to $153 from $141.

COF equity has an average rating of 2.19, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 21 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 14 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 13 analysts rated Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, COF stock price is currently trading at 3.35X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 3.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 13.9. Capital One Financial Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.1.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 5.3% to hit $7.41 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.8% from $28.59 billion to a noteworthy $29.98 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Capital One Financial Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -3.1% to hit $2.77 per share. For the fiscal year, COF’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -0.1% to hit $11.04 per share.