Here’s Why Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Stock Rose 11.21% Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), which rose 0.89 points or 11.21% to trade at $8.83 as last check. The stock closed last session at $7.94 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 167341 contracts so far this session. HIBB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 494.64 thousand shares, but with a 17.13 million float and a -35.24% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HIBB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $24.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 180.29% from where the HIBB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.25 over a week and tumble down $-12.48 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $30.98, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/22/19. The recent low of $7.33 stood for a -71.5% since 03/23/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.42 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Hibbett Sports, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 22.52. This figure suggests that HIBB stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HIBB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.22% at this stage. This figure means that HIBB share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) would settle between $9.49/share to $11.04/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.86 mark, then the market for Hibbett Sports, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.78 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.12. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Susquehanna lowered their recommendation on shares of HIBB from Positive to Neutral in their opinion released on March 23. BofA/Merrill analysts again handed out a Underperform recommendation to Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on August 26. The target price has been raised from $20 to $14. Analysts at Susquehanna released an upgrade from Neutral to Positive for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 25.

HIBB equity has an average rating of 3.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HIBB stock price is currently trading at 3X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 5.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.5. Hibbett Sports, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.4.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -7.2% to hit $302570, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -5.1% from $1.18 billion to a noteworthy $1.12 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Hibbett Sports, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 9.3% to hit $1.76 per share. For the fiscal year, HIBB’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 13.3% to hit $2.64 per share.