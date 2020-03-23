Why Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Stock is Downtrending Strong (-10.01%) Today

What just happened? Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) stock value has plummeted by nearly -10.01% or (-6.15 points) to $55.27 from its previous close of $61.42. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 583205 contracts so far this session. RJF shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.32 million shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a -15.08% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RJF stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $89.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 61.93% from where the RJF share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Raymond James Financial, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 32.97. This figure suggests that RJF stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RJF readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 26.92% at this stage. This figure means that RJF share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) would settle between $66.33/share to $71.25/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $58.81 mark, then the market for Raymond James Financial, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $56.21 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -5.58. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered their recommendation on shares of RJF from Overweight to Equal Weight in their opinion released on March 06. Citigroup analysts have lowered their rating of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) stock from Neutral to Sell in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 04. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, made their first call for the equity with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 20.

RJF equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, RJF stock price is currently trading at 8.33X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 8.8. Raymond James Financial, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.1.