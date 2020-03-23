Why MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Stock Tumbled -9.6% in Trade Today?

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $280.8, the shares have already lost -29.83 points (-9.6% lower) from its previous close of $310.63. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 220451 contracts so far this session. MKTX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 311.86 thousand shares, but with a 36.22 million float and a -9.46% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MKTX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $348.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 24.11% from where the MKTX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-34.8 over a week and tumble down $-65.42 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $421.45, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/09/19. The recent low of $237.11 stood for a -33.37% since 03/25/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.35 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for MarketAxess Holdings Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 35.61. This figure suggests that MKTX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MKTX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 23.33% at this stage. This figure means that MKTX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) would settle between $324.92/share to $339.2/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $297.53 mark, then the market for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $284.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -14.95. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Barclays raised their recommendation on shares of MKTX from Equal Weight to Overweight in their opinion released on March 23. Raymond James analysts bumped their rating on MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 13. Analysts at Credit Suisse, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 16.

MKTX equity has an average rating of 3.08, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MKTX stock price is currently trading at 45.39X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 57.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 8.8. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. current P/B ratio of 15.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.1.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 19.3% to hit $149670, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 16.5% from $511350 to a noteworthy $595650. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 15.8% to hit $1.61 per share. For the fiscal year, MKTX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 13.3% to hit $6.12 per share.