Why Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Stock Is Killing It Today – Soaring 19.13%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 19.13% or (0.22 points) to $1.37 from its previous close of $1.15. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 172931 contracts so far this session. CNTY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 189.43 thousand shares, but with a 27.08 million float and a -65.15% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CNTY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $11.9 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 768.61% from where the CNTY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.635 over a week and tumble down $-6.555 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $10.41, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/17/19. The recent low of $1.01 stood for a -86.84% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.12 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Century Casinos, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 10.44. This figure suggests that CNTY stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CNTY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 3.19% at this stage. This figure means that CNTY share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) would settle between $1.4833/share to $1.8167/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.9833 mark, then the market for Century Casinos, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.8167 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.9844. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stifel lifted target price for shares of CNTY but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on August 10. The price target has been raised from $14 to $13. Stifel, analysts launched coverage of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 10. Analysts at ROTH Capital, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 20.

CNTY equity has an average rating of 41.802e, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 145 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 101 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 44 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 252 analysts rated Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) as a buy or a strong buy while 210 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CNTY stock price is currently trading at 1.61X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 13.3. Century Casinos, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.1.

Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 135.9% to hit $103440, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 99.9% from $218230 to a noteworthy $436270. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Century Casinos, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 150% to hit $0.1 per share. For the fiscal year, CNTY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 203.1% to hit $0.67 per share.