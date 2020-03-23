The News That Sent The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) Give Up As Much As -12.7% Today

Big changes are happening at The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -12.7% or (-0.96 points) to $6.6 from its previous close of $7.56. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 156240 contracts so far this session. REAL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.93 million shares, but with a 71 million float and a -13.1% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for REAL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $23.69 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 258.94% from where the REAL share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for The RealReal, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 21.98. This figure suggests that REAL stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current REAL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 26.44% at this stage. This figure means that REAL share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) would settle between $8.3/share to $9.03/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.04 mark, then the market for The RealReal, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.51 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.64. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham lowered their recommendation on shares of REAL from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 23. Nomura, analysts launched coverage of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on March 18. Analysts at Raymond James released an upgrade from Mkt Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 21.

REAL equity has an average rating of 2.09, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, REAL stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.7. The RealReal, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.5.