Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF): Why Its Shares Are Down -12.76 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) stock? Its price is nose-diving -1.98 points, trading at $13.54 levels, and is down -12.76% from its previous close of $15.52. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 113054 contracts so far this session. SBCF shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 250.18 thousand shares, but with a 50.16 million float and a -23.05% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SBCF stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $30.38 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 124.37% from where the SBCF share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, the two-week RSI stands at 22.19. This figure suggests that SBCF stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SBCF readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 8.37% at this stage. This figure means that SBCF share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) would settle between $16.42/share to $17.33/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $14.95 mark, then the market for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $14.39 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.04. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR raised their recommendation on shares of SBCF from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on January 09. B. Riley FBR analysts have lowered their rating of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 28. Analysts at Hovde Group lowered the stock to a Underperform call from its previous Market Perform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 04.

SBCF equity has an average rating of 2.71, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SBCF stock price is currently trading at 7.41X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 8.8. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.7.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2.5% to hit $75.43 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 6.1% from $300350 to a noteworthy $318610. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 2.3% to hit $0.45 per share. For the fiscal year, SBCF’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 1.6% to hit $1.93 per share.