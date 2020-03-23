Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) Sinks -13.05% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -9.02 points, trading at $60.12 levels, and is down -13.05% from its previous close of $69.14. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 280820 contracts so far this session. MEDP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 288.55 thousand shares, but with a 27.62 million float and a -10.89% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MEDP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $87.2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 45.04% from where the MEDP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-7.35 over a week and tumble down $-35.78 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $109.09, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/25/20. The recent low of $52.84 stood for a -44.89% since 04/18/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.46 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Medpace Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 32.43. This figure suggests that MEDP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MEDP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.83% at this stage. This figure means that MEDP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) would settle between $73.7/share to $78.26/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $65.17 mark, then the market for Medpace Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $61.2 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -4.87. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at SunTrust lowered their recommendation on shares of MEDP from Hold to Sell in their opinion released on March 17. SunTrust analysts have lowered their rating of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 27. Analysts at SunTrust released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 31.

MEDP equity has an average rating of 2.14, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MEDP stock price is currently trading at 18.34X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 25.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 35.2. Medpace Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.7.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 14.9% to hit $230700, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 10.7% from $860970 to a noteworthy $952760. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Medpace Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 21.9% to hit $0.78 per share. For the fiscal year, MEDP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 7% to hit $3.23 per share.