Here’s Why United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Took A Beating Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI), which fell -2.03 points or -11.03% to trade at $16.37 as last check. The stock closed last session at $18.4 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 162882 contracts so far this session. UCBI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 475.18 thousand shares, but with a 78.01 million float and a -4.96% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for UCBI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $28 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 71.04% from where the UCBI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.29 over a week and tumble down $-11.48 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $31.66, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/12/19. The recent low of $16.31 stood for a -48.29% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.16 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for United Community Banks, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 32.04. This figure suggests that UCBI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current UCBI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 21.6% at this stage. This figure means that UCBI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) would settle between $20.2/share to $22/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $17.4 mark, then the market for United Community Banks, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $16.41 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.22. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at DA Davidson raised their recommendation on shares of UCBI from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 10. Hovde Group analysts have lowered their rating of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) stock from Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 16. Analysts at DA Davidson, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to August 21.

UCBI equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, UCBI stock price is currently trading at 7.85X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 8.8. United Community Banks, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.7.

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 3.9% to hit $142610, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.5% from $560960 to a noteworthy $580750. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, United Community Banks, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -1.8% to hit $0.55 per share. For the fiscal year, UCBI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -5.5% to hit $2.25 per share.