Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR): Why Its Shares Are Down -13.49 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) stock? Its price is nose-diving -4.4 points, trading at $28.21 levels, and is down -13.49% from its previous close of $32.61. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 338737 contracts so far this session. ENR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 856.6 thousand shares, but with a 59.32 million float and a -18.74% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ENR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $58.83 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 108.54% from where the ENR share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Energizer Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 25.52. This figure suggests that ENR stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ENR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.52% at this stage. This figure means that ENR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) would settle between $35.07/share to $37.53/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $30.87 mark, then the market for Energizer Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $29.13 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.89. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Barclays, assumed coverage of ENR assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on February 03. JP Morgan analysts bumped their rating on Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) stock from Underweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 25. Analysts at BofA/Merrill released an upgrade from Underperform to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to September 09.

ENR equity has an average rating of 2.08, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ENR stock price is currently trading at 9.04X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 163.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 45.2. Energizer Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.7.