CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL): Why Its Shares Are Down -9.77 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) stock? Its price is nose-diving -1.64 points, trading at $15.15 levels, and is down -9.77% from its previous close of $16.79. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 265335 contracts so far this session. CSFL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 835.3 thousand shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a -6.2% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CSFL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $25.81 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 70.36% from where the CSFL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.07 over a week and tumble down $-8.3 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $26.79, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/11/19. The recent low of $14.8 stood for a -43.45% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.08 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for CenterState Bank Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 34.91. This figure suggests that CSFL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CSFL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 33.84% at this stage. This figure means that CSFL share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) would settle between $18.78/share to $20.77/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.67 mark, then the market for CenterState Bank Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $14.55 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.3. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Keefe Bruyette lowered their recommendation on shares of CSFL from Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on January 29. Stephens analysts have lowered their rating of CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 28. Analysts at DA Davidson, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 10.

CSFL equity has an average rating of 2.13, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CSFL stock price is currently trading at 8.08X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 8.8. CenterState Bank Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.7.

CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 35.5% to hit $194390, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.2% from $753790 to a noteworthy $785740. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, CenterState Bank Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -3.9% to hit $0.49 per share. For the fiscal year, CSFL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -6.1% to hit $2 per share.