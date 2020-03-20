Why Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Stock Price Dropped Up To -8.96% Today

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $10.97, the shares have already lost -1.08 points (-8.96% lower) from its previous close of $12.05. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1348835 contracts so far this session. VGR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.28 million shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a 9.85% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VGR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $25.71 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 134.37% from where the VGR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.59 over a week and tumble down $-2.63 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $14.42, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/12/19. The recent low of $7.92 stood for a -23.93% since 12/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.81 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Vector Group Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 41.22. This figure suggests that VGR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VGR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 72.66% at this stage. This figure means that VGR share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) would settle between $12.57/share to $13.09/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $11.34 mark, then the market for Vector Group Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $10.63 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.03. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted target price for shares of VGR but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on July 30. The price target has been raised from $25 to $27. Oppenheimer, analysts launched coverage of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on June 05. Analysts at Argus lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 07.

VGR equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VGR stock price is currently trading at 19.75X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 19.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.5. Vector Group Ltd. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -1.1% to hit $416300, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.4% from $1.9 billion to a noteworthy $1.95 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Vector Group Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -25% to hit $0.06 per share. For the fiscal year, VGR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -24.3% to hit $0.53 per share.