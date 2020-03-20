Why Shares of NN, Inc. (NNBR) Are -11.76% Lower Today

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $2.1, the shares have already lost -0.28 points (-11.76% lower) from its previous close of $2.38. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 215747 contracts so far this session. NNBR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 246.76 thousand shares, but with a 41.15 million float and a -43.47% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NNBR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $14.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 590.48% from where the NNBR share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for NN, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 10.67. This figure suggests that NNBR stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NNBR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 3.29% at this stage. This figure means that NNBR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that NN, Inc. (NNBR) would settle between $2.57/share to $2.75/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.07 mark, then the market for NN, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.75 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.25. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at William Blair raised their recommendation on shares of NNBR from Mkt Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on November 11. JP Morgan, analysts launched coverage of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 07. Analysts at Stifel are sticking to their Hold stance. However, on August 13, they lifted price target for these shares to $23 from $26.

NNBR equity has an average rating of 1.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, NNBR stock price is currently trading at 2.44X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 12.7. NN, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.1.

NN, Inc. (NNBR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -3.5% to hit $199770, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -2.7% from $847450 to a noteworthy $824740. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, NN, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -95% to hit $0.01 per share. For the fiscal year, NNBR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -38.6% to hit $0.51 per share.