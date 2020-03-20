Why Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Are 9.99% Higher Today

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $56.8, the shares have already added 5.16 points (9.99% higher) from its previous close of $51.64. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 548018 contracts so far this session. IIPR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 561.82 thousand shares, but with a 16.54 million float and a -21.39% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for IIPR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $132 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 132.39% from where the IIPR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-15.47 over a week and tumble down $-49.52 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $139.53, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/07/19. The recent low of $40.21 stood for a -59.29% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 34.95. This figure suggests that IIPR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current IIPR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.41% at this stage. This figure means that IIPR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) would settle between $56.32/share to $60.99/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $44.74 mark, then the market for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $37.83 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -11.95. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at ROTH Capital, assumed coverage of IIPR assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on March 16. Craig Hallum, analysts launched coverage of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) stock with a Hold recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on March 10. Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 20.

IIPR equity has an average rating of 41.672e, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 145 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 121 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 24 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 232 analysts rated Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) as a buy or a strong buy while 210 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, IIPR stock price is currently trading at 9.84X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 25.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.3. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.6.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 229.8% to hit $20.94 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 143% from $44.67 million to a noteworthy $108560. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 118.2% to hit $0.72 per share. For the fiscal year, IIPR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 81.3% to hit $3.68 per share.