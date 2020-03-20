What’s unusual with The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) stock today? Its price is jumping 1.85 points, trading at $15.84 levels, and is up 13.22% from its previous close of $13.99. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 381102 contracts so far this session. TSG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.85 million shares, but with a 0.21 billion float and a -17.17% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TSG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $27.78 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 75.38% from where the TSG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.44 over a week and tumble down $-10.16 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $26.64, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/01/20. The recent low of $11.88 stood for a -40.54% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The Stars Group Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 34.18. This figure suggests that TSG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TSG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.79% at this stage. This figure means that TSG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) would settle between $15.06/share to $16.12/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $12.42 mark, then the market for The Stars Group Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $10.84 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.17. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts, assumed coverage of TSG assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on October 28. Susquehanna analysts have lowered their rating of The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) stock from Positive to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 07. Analysts at Jefferies, made their first call for the equity with a Hold recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 23.

TSG equity has an average rating of 42.402e, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1510 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 161 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1349 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 242 analysts rated The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) as a buy or a strong buy while 210 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc. (TSG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 14.9% to hit $356660, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 13.1% from $1.16 billion to a noteworthy $1.31 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, The Stars Group Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 7.5% to hit $0.57 per share. For the fiscal year, TSG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 21.3% to hit $2.28 per share.