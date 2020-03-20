The real reason why Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) sank -12.14% today

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -12.14% or (-7.78 points) to $56.32 from its previous close of $64.1. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 99547 contracts so far this session. ADUS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 149.44 thousand shares, but with a 15.49 million float and a 5.38% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ADUS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $103.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 84.22% from where the ADUS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-7.48 over a week and tumble down $-40.84 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $104.56, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/18/20. The recent low of $43.13 stood for a -46.14% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.23 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Addus HomeCare Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 34.05. This figure suggests that ADUS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ADUS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 47% at this stage. This figure means that ADUS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) would settle between $70.17/share to $76.25/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $60.41 mark, then the market for Addus HomeCare Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $56.73 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.98. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stephens, assumed coverage of ADUS assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on October 22. BMO Capital Markets, analysts launched coverage of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) stock with a Market Perform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on June 27. Analysts at Robert W. Baird released an upgrade from Neutral to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 04.

ADUS equity has an average rating of 1.44, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ADUS stock price is currently trading at 21.02X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 42.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.2. Addus HomeCare Corporation current P/B ratio of 2.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.4.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 31.5% to hit $183840, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 24% from $518120 to a noteworthy $642600. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Addus HomeCare Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 21.8% to hit $0.67 per share. For the fiscal year, ADUS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 21.4% to hit $2.38 per share.