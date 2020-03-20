Performance Shipping Inc. (DCIX) Got Lifted 10.05% Today. Here’s Why

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $0.63, the shares have already added 0.06 points (10.05% higher) from its previous close of $0.57. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 102429 contracts so far this session. DCIX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 176.4 thousand shares, but with a 20.37 million float and a -9.51% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DCIX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.16 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 877.78% from where the DCIX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.02 over a week and tumble down $-0.22 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $1.39, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/25/19. The recent low of $0.5 stood for a -54.66% since 02/28/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.65 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Performance Shipping Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 38.41. This figure suggests that DCIX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DCIX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.29% at this stage. This figure means that DCIX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Performance Shipping Inc. (DCIX) would settle between $0.63/share to $0.69/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.53 mark, then the market for Performance Shipping Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.49 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.04. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BB&T Capital Mkts lowered their recommendation on shares of DCIX from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on July 27. Wells Fargo analysts have lowered their rating of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) stock from Market Perform to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 20. Analysts at Global Hunter Securities, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to February 20.