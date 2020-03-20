Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Stock Was Down -11.29 Percent Today. Here’s Why.

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) stock? Its price is nose-diving -1.01 points, trading at $7.89 levels, and is down -11.29% from its previous close of $8.9. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 102338 contracts so far this session. MTRX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 232.91 thousand shares, but with a 27.38 million float and a -11.53% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MTRX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $18.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 134.47% from where the MTRX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.6 over a week and tumble down $-6.85 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $24.36, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/29/19. The recent low of $7.11 stood for a -67.59% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.46 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Matrix Service Company, the two-week RSI stands at 30.01. This figure suggests that MTRX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MTRX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.82% at this stage. This figure means that MTRX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Matrix Service Company (MTRX) would settle between $9.61/share to $10.32/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.79 mark, then the market for Matrix Service Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.68 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.18. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Sidoti raised their recommendation on shares of MTRX from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on February 19. Sidoti analysts have lowered their rating of Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 06. Analysts at DA Davidson released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to August 07.

