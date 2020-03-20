Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Got Lifted 14.95% Today. Here’s Why

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $45.74, the shares have already added 5.95 points (14.95% higher) from its previous close of $39.79. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 339075 contracts so far this session. H shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.12 million shares, but with a 34.96 million float and a -23.86% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for H stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $87.19 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 90.62% from where the H share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-11.54 over a week and tumble down $-48.25 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $94.98, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $24.02 stood for a -51.84% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.23 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Hyatt Hotels Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 30. This figure suggests that H stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current H readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 29.86% at this stage. This figure means that H share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) would settle between $43.83/share to $47.86/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $33.42 mark, then the market for Hyatt Hotels Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $27.04 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -10.02. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wolfe Research lowered their recommendation on shares of H from Outperform to Peer Perform in their opinion released on February 21. Goldman analysts bumped their rating on Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 19. Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered the stock to a Market Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to April 24.

H equity has an average rating of 2.63, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 19 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 15 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, H stock price is currently trading at 20.64X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 5.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.6. Hyatt Hotels Corporation current P/B ratio of 1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 10.3.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -6.9% to hit $1.16 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -3.1% from $5.02 billion to a noteworthy $4.86 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Hyatt Hotels Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -68.9% to hit $0.14 per share. For the fiscal year, H’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -45.9% to hit $1.11 per share.