Here’s Why Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) Soared As Much As 8.91% Today

Big changes are happening at Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 8.91% or (1.46 points) to $17.84 from its previous close of $16.38. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 141750 contracts so far this session. TLK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 195.15 thousand shares, but with a 0.98 billion float and a -23.1% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TLK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $27.26 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 52.8% from where the TLK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-5.17 over a week and tumble down $-9.01 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $31.48, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/30/19. The recent low of $16.11 stood for a -43.33% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.3 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, the two-week RSI stands at 30.15. This figure suggests that TLK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TLK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 8.41% at this stage. This figure means that TLK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) would settle between $17.31/share to $18.24/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.78 mark, then the market for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $15.18 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.16. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup raised their recommendation on shares of TLK from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on November 07. Macquarie analysts have lowered their rating of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) stock from Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 16. Analysts at HSBC Securities released an upgrade from Reduce to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to May 11.

Moving on, TLK stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.9. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk current P/B ratio of 2.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.3.