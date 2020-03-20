Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) Down -14.58%: Why This Stock Is Killing Today

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -14.58% or (-0.53 points) to $3.12 from its previous close of $3.65. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 100445 contracts so far this session. GECC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 65.02 million shares, but with a 0 million float and a -26.41% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GECC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 204.49% from where the GECC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.03 over a week and tumble down $-5 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $9.05, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/29/19. The recent low of $2.25 stood for a -65.34% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Great Elm Capital Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 21.69. This figure suggests that GECC stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GECC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.37% at this stage. This figure means that GECC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) would settle between $4.07/share to $4.48/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.87 mark, then the market for Great Elm Capital Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.08 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

GECC equity has an average rating of 43.002e, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 142 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 121 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 21 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 202 analysts rated Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) as a buy or a strong buy while 210 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GECC stock price is currently trading at 3.61X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 11. Great Elm Capital Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.1.

Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 9.3% to hit $6.9 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.1% from $27.04 million to a noteworthy $27.6 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Great Elm Capital Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -3.8% to hit $0.25 per share. For the fiscal year, GECC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -5.6% to hit $1.01 per share.