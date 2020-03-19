Why Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) Is An Attractive Stock Today

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $20.3, the shares have already added 2.29 points (12.72% higher) from its previous close of $18.01. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 23636400 contracts so far this session. WORK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 12.02 million shares, but with a 0.29 billion float and a -23.75% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WORK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $27.68 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 36.35% from where the WORK share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Slack Technologies, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.9. This figure suggests that WORK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WORK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 27.52% at this stage. This figure means that WORK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) would settle between $19.13/share to $20.25/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $16.46 mark, then the market for Slack Technologies, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $14.91 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.73. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted target price for shares of WORK but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 13. The price target has been raised from $41 to $31. RBC Capital Mkts, analysts launched coverage of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 04. Analysts at Wells Fargo, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 28.

WORK equity has an average rating of 2.42, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 21 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.