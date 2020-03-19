Why Everyone’s Talking About Cosan Limited (CZZ) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) stock? Its price is jumping 1.31 points, trading at $10.93 levels, and is up 13.62% from its previous close of $9.62. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 429137 contracts so far this session. CZZ shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.12 million shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a -34.78% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CZZ stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $99.02 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 805.95% from where the CZZ share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.5 over a week and tumble down $-9.99 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $23.7, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/01/20. The recent low of $8.56 stood for a -53.88% since 03/19/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.42 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Cosan Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 32.76. This figure suggests that CZZ stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CZZ readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.6% at this stage. This figure means that CZZ share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Cosan Limited (CZZ) would settle between $10.44/share to $11.27/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.73 mark, then the market for Cosan Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.85 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.09. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at HSBC Securities lowered their recommendation on shares of CZZ from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on October 07. Goldman, analysts launched coverage of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 03. Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered the stock to a Equal-Weight call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to September 20.

CZZ equity has an average rating of 2.14, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CZZ stock price is currently trading at 6.29X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 5.5. Cosan Limited current P/B ratio of 2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.6.