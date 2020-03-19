Why Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) Stock Is Killing It Today – Soaring 18.25%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 18.25% or (2.45 points) to $15.9 from its previous close of $13.45. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 185471 contracts so far this session. DRNA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 706.81 thousand shares, but with a 68.18 million float and a -20.46% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DRNA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $32.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 105.97% from where the DRNA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.37 over a week and tumble down $-5.28 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $27.68, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/13/19. The recent low of $10.7 stood for a -42.54% since 05/13/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.34 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.42. This figure suggests that DRNA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DRNA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.41% at this stage. This figure means that DRNA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) would settle between $14.2/share to $14.96/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $12.22 mark, then the market for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $11 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.65. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Berenberg, assumed coverage of DRNA assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on March 19. H.C. Wainwright analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 19. The target price has been raised from $22 to $30. Analysts at Robert W. Baird, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 29.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 478.7% to hit $59.61 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1046.4% from $23.9 million to a noteworthy $274040. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 168.4% to hit $0.26 per share. For the fiscal year, DRNA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 178.4% to hit $1.38 per share.