Why 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Is Exploding 14.26% Today

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 14.26% or (1.8 points) to $14.41 from its previous close of $12.61. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 353024 contracts so far this session. EGHT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.61 million shares, but with a 99.13 million float and a -11.01% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EGHT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $24.46 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 69.74% from where the EGHT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.62 over a week and tumble down $-7.14 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $26.67, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/30/19. The recent low of $10.7 stood for a -45.98% since 03/17/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.84 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for 8×8, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 41.49. This figure suggests that EGHT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EGHT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 27.04% at this stage. This figure means that EGHT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) would settle between $13.1/share to $13.6/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $11.65 mark, then the market for 8×8, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $10.7 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.74. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo, assumed coverage of EGHT assigning Equal Weight rating, according to their opinion released on January 28. Wells Fargo, analysts launched coverage of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) stock with a Equal Weight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 27. Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered the stock to a Equal-Weight call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 13.

8×8, Inc. (EGHT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 27.4% to hit $119420, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 26% from $352590 to a noteworthy $444150. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, 8×8, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -55.6% to hit $-0.14 per share. For the fiscal year, EGHT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -181.8% to hit $-0.62 per share.