What has caused a significant move in OFG Bancorp (OFG)?

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $9.22, the shares have already lost -1.8 points (-16.38% lower) from its previous close of $11.02. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 152890 contracts so far this session. OFG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 343.75 thousand shares, but with a 50.75 million float and a -24.83% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OFG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 171.15% from where the OFG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.98 over a week and tumble down $-10.89 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $24.95, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/27/19. The recent low of $9.39 stood for a -63.07% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.75 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for OFG Bancorp, the two-week RSI stands at 20.26. This figure suggests that OFG stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OFG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 4.74% at this stage. This figure means that OFG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that OFG Bancorp (OFG) would settle between $11.46/share to $11.89/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $10.28 mark, then the market for OFG Bancorp becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.53 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.49. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Piper Jaffray raised their recommendation on shares of OFG from Neutral to Overweight in their opinion released on July 16. Keefe Bruyette analysts bumped their rating on OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 28. Analysts at Sandler O’Neill released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 30.

OFG equity has an average rating of 1.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, OFG stock price is currently trading at 4.15X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 9.9. OFG Bancorp current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.8.

OFG Bancorp (OFG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 38.6% to hit $113400, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 42.7% from $322790 to a noteworthy $460490. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, OFG Bancorp is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 16.7% to hit $0.49 per share. For the fiscal year, OFG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 152.2% to hit $2.32 per share.