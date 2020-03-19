What Did City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) Do Today? Stock Moves 13.04% Higher

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 13.04% or (0.97 points) to $8.41 from its previous close of $7.44. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 154015 contracts so far this session. CIO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 402.65 thousand shares, but with a 53.23 million float and a -22.82% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CIO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $14.43 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 71.58% from where the CIO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.27 over a week and tumble down $-5.52 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $14.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/27/19. The recent low of $7.05 stood for a -42% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.69 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for City Office REIT, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 34.66. This figure suggests that CIO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CIO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 17.53% at this stage. This figure means that CIO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) would settle between $8.05/share to $8.66/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.94 mark, then the market for City Office REIT, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.57. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Raymond James raised their recommendation on shares of CIO from Mkt Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on January 07. JMP Securities, analysts launched coverage of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) stock with a Mkt Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 09. Analysts at Deutsche Bank lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 10.

Moving on, CIO stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.4. City Office REIT, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.6.

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 7.7% to hit $39.97 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 12.6% from $156300 to a noteworthy $175940. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, City Office REIT, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 71.4% to hit $-0.02 per share. For the fiscal year, CIO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -23.1% to hit $-0.16 per share.