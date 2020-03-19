Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Climbs 27.01% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) stock today? Its price is jumping 0.98 points, trading at $4.59 levels, and is up 27.01% from its previous close of $3.61. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 113129 contracts so far this session. VRA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 272.83 thousand shares, but with a 22.94 million float and a -37.87% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VRA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $11.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 145.1% from where the VRA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.33 over a week and tumble down $-5.08 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $13.45, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/04/19. The recent low of $3.24 stood for a -66.41% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.08 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Vera Bradley, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 28.34. This figure suggests that VRA stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VRA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.46% at this stage. This figure means that VRA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) would settle between $4.03/share to $4.46/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.21 mark, then the market for Vera Bradley, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.82 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted target price for shares of VRA but were stick to Market Perform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 12. The price target has been raised from $12 to $7. Cowen analysts bumped their rating on Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) stock from Market Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 17. Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group are sticking to their Market Perform stance. However, on September 05, they lifted price target for these shares to $10 from $13.

VRA equity has an average rating of 2.6, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VRA stock price is currently trading at 3.41X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 7.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.2. Vera Bradley, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 6.6.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 24.6% to hit $113360, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 12.6% from $495210 to a noteworthy $557620. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Vera Bradley, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -60% to hit $-0.08 per share. For the fiscal year, VRA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 14.6% to hit $0.94 per share.