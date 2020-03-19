The News That Sent Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Soar As Much As 16.58% Today

Big changes are happening at Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 16.58% or (1.34 points) to $9.42 from its previous close of $8.08. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 165153 contracts so far this session. XENE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 284.08 thousand shares, but with a 32.62 million float and a -36.43% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for XENE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $22 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 133.55% from where the XENE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.85 over a week and tumble down $-6.98 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $18.45, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/13/20. The recent low of $7 stood for a -48.94% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.36 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 30.17. This figure suggests that XENE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current XENE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.9% at this stage. This figure means that XENE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) would settle between $9.67/share to $11.27/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.74 mark, then the market for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.41 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.78. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at William Blair, assumed coverage of XENE assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on January 08. Guggenheim, analysts launched coverage of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 20. Analysts at Stifel are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on August 08, they lifted price target for these shares to $15 from $9.