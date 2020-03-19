Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Climbs 21.19% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) stock today? Its price is jumping 6.25 points, trading at $35.75 levels, and is up 21.19% from its previous close of $29.5. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 3627290 contracts so far this session. LYV shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.84 million shares, but with a 0.14 billion float and a -29.78% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LYV stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $77.08 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 115.61% from where the LYV share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.91 over a week and tumble down $-42.37 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $76.6, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $21.7 stood for a -53.33% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.38 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 32.32. This figure suggests that LYV stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LYV readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 17.95% at this stage. This figure means that LYV share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) would settle between $33.97/share to $38.43/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $23.37 mark, then the market for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $17.23 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -6.84. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen, assumed coverage of LYV assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on January 27. Evercore ISI analysts bumped their rating on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) stock from In-line to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 12. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, made their first call for the equity with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 08.

LYV equity has an average rating of 2.07, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 16 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 14 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LYV stock price is currently trading at 42.88X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.1. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. current P/B ratio of 5.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.3.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 12.6% to hit $1.79 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 7.8% from $11.55 billion to a noteworthy $12.45 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -32.3% to hit $-0.41 per share. For the fiscal year, LYV’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 1100% to hit $0.2 per share.