Celanese Corporation (CE): Why Its Shares Are Up 12.67 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) stock? Its price is jumping 7.49 points, trading at $66.61 levels, and is up 12.67% from its previous close of $59.12. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 323544 contracts so far this session. CE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.02 million shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a -26.71% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $118.74 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 78.26% from where the CE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-7.16 over a week and tumble down $-42.79 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $128.88, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/11/19. The recent low of $52.7 stood for a -48.31% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.36 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Celanese Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 33.57. This figure suggests that CE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 20.49% at this stage. This figure means that CE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Celanese Corporation (CE) would settle between $65.46/share to $71.8/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $52.74 mark, then the market for Celanese Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $46.36 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -8.09. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Scotiabank, assumed coverage of CE assigning Sector Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on March 19. BofA/Merrill analysts bumped their rating on Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) stock from Underperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 03. Analysts at Citigroup lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 07.

Moving on, CE stock price is currently trading at 5.15X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.2. Celanese Corporation current P/B ratio of 2.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.9.

Celanese Corporation (CE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -4.9% to hit $1.6 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 0.9% from $6.3 billion to a noteworthy $6.36 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Celanese Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -8% to hit $2.41 per share. For the fiscal year, CE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 9.8% to hit $10.46 per share.