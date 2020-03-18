Why Travelzoo (TZOO) Stock Wiped Out -12.69% Today

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $3.37, the shares have already lost -0.49 points (-12.69% lower) from its previous close of $3.86. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 143505 contracts so far this session. TZOO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 68.4 million shares, but with a 5.01 million float and a -55.68% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TZOO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $10 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 196.74% from where the TZOO share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Travelzoo, the two-week RSI stands at 20.93. This figure suggests that TZOO stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TZOO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 5.3% at this stage. This figure means that TZOO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Travelzoo (TZOO) would settle between $4.59/share to $5.32/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.44 mark, then the market for Travelzoo becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.03 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.23. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at WBB Securities, assumed coverage of TZOO assigning Speculative Buy rating, according to their opinion released on February 17. The Benchmark Company analysts again handed out a Hold recommendation to Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 12. The target price has been raised from $11 to $8. Analysts at The Benchmark Company are sticking to their Hold stance. However, on July 17, they lifted price target for these shares to $11 from $12.

TZOO equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TZOO stock price is currently trading at 5.36X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 8.5. Travelzoo current P/B ratio of 4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.4.

Travelzoo (TZOO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -13.1% to hit $26.8 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.7% from $111410 to a noteworthy $115500. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Travelzoo is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -100% to hit $0 per share. For the fiscal year, TZOO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 61.8% to hit $0.55 per share.