Why Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) Stock Plunged Today

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $6.59, the shares have already lost -4.61 points (-41.2% lower) from its previous close of $11.2. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 127590 contracts so far this session. SAR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 115.87 thousand shares, but with a 8.24 million float and a -50.31% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SAR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $27.21 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 312.9% from where the SAR share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Saratoga Investment Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 12.11. This figure suggests that SAR stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SAR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 2.91% at this stage. This figure means that SAR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) would settle between $13.01/share to $14.82/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $10.29 mark, then the market for Saratoga Investment Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.39 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -6.21. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann raised their recommendation on shares of SAR from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on January 13. Compass Point analysts bumped their rating on Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 09. Analysts at National Securities, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 19.

SAR equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SAR stock price is currently trading at 4.85X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 2.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 11.3. Saratoga Investment Corp. current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.2.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 13.1% to hit $14.69 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 16.4% from $47.71 million to a noteworthy $55.52 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Saratoga Investment Corp. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 49.1% to hit $1.61 per share. For the fiscal year, SAR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 101.5% to hit $5.3 per share.