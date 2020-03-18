Why OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) shares price is down -16.46% today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.65 points, trading at $3.33 levels, and is down -16.46% from its previous close of $3.98. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 310138 contracts so far this session. OSW shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.14 million shares, but with a 45.42 million float and a -42.9% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OSW stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15.83 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 375.38% from where the OSW share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 6.1. This figure suggests that OSW stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OSW readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 2.16% at this stage. This figure means that OSW share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) would settle between $4.26/share to $4.53/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.73 mark, then the market for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.47 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.91. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Imperial Capital lifted target price for shares of OSW but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 16. The price target has been raised from $18 to $19. Jefferies analysts have lowered their rating of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 10. Analysts at Imperial Capital are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on November 15, they lifted price target for these shares to $18 from $19.

OSW equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, OSW stock price is currently trading at 6.17X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.2. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.4.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -2.5% to hit $134020, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -6.2% from $562230 to a noteworthy $527560. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -50% to hit $0.07 per share. For the fiscal year, OSW’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -43.2% to hit $0.25 per share.