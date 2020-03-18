Why International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) Stock Lost Altitude Today

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $6.93, the shares have already lost -1.24 points (-15.24% lower) from its previous close of $8.17. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 101797 contracts so far this session. IMXI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 261.34 thousand shares, but with a 18.69 million float and a -12.15% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for IMXI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $13.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 91.2% from where the IMXI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.13 over a week and tumble down $-4 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $16.1, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/11/19. The recent low of $6.96 stood for a -56.99% since 03/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for International Money Express, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 19.92. This figure suggests that IMXI stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current IMXI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 23.68% at this stage. This figure means that IMXI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) would settle between $8.5/share to $8.82/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.87 mark, then the market for International Money Express, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.56 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.9. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen lowered their recommendation on shares of IMXI from Outperform to Market Perform in their opinion released on March 10. Credit Suisse, analysts launched coverage of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 24. Analysts at Credit Suisse, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 23.

IMXI equity has an average rating of 2.29, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, IMXI stock price is currently trading at 8.33X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 15.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 25.3. International Money Express, Inc. current P/B ratio of 5.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 8.8.

International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 7% to hit $74.21 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 9% from $319600 to a noteworthy $348520. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, International Money Express, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 77.8% to hit $0.16 per share. For the fiscal year, IMXI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 69.2% to hit $0.88 per share.