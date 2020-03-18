Why Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Stock Declined -15.24% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.32 points, trading at $1.78 levels, and is down -15.24% from its previous close of $2.1. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 730712 contracts so far this session. EXTR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.63 million shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a -51.95% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EXTR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 349.44% from where the EXTR share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Extreme Networks, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 15.06. This figure suggests that EXTR stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EXTR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.79% at this stage. This figure means that EXTR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) would settle between $2.58/share to $3.06/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.84 mark, then the market for Extreme Networks, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.58 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.25. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Lake Street, assumed coverage of EXTR assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on July 29. Needham analysts have lowered their rating of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 09. Analysts at Needham are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on February 07, they lifted price target for these shares to $15.50 from $14.85.

EXTR equity has an average rating of 2.4, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, EXTR stock price is currently trading at 3.2X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.5. Extreme Networks, Inc. current P/B ratio of 4.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.6.