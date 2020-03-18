Why Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Stock Suddenly Retreated Today

Big changes are happening at Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -20.41% or (-2.79 points) to $10.88 from its previous close of $13.67. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 222294 contracts so far this session. AQUA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 977.89 thousand shares, but with a 79.58 million float and a -24.43% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AQUA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $22.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 106.8% from where the AQUA share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 25.38. This figure suggests that AQUA stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AQUA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 13.41% at this stage. This figure means that AQUA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) would settle between $14.16/share to $14.65/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $12.95 mark, then the market for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $12.23 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.08. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies, assumed coverage of AQUA assigning Hold rating, according to their opinion released on January 15. Citigroup analysts have lowered their rating of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 08. Analysts at Goldman released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 26.

AQUA equity has an average rating of 2.55, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AQUA stock price is currently trading at 19.87X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 26.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.7. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. current P/B ratio of 3.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.7.